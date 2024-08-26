Gang busted
Drug grandpa (70) brought drugs to Upper Austria
Age is no protection from folly! A 70-year-old German posed as a drug smuggler for a criminal trio from Upper Austria and brought the drugs across the border in a rigged car. The criminals were active for three years, now the handcuffs clicked.
The police have put an end to the extensive drug trafficking in the central region of Upper Austria. Three main offenders (aged 23, 25 and 26) are said to have smuggled around 300 kilograms of herbal cannabis, four kilograms of cocaine and ten kilograms of amphetamines into Upper Austria between August 2020 and May 2024 and distributed them further, according to the State Criminal Police Office. Bavarian detectives were also involved in the investigation.
Already active since 2020
Two of the suspects had already imported large quantities of drugs into Austria between August 2020 and March 2021 and distributed them further. At that time, they are believed to have acted independently of each other, according to the police. From May 2021, the three are said to have acted together in part. The narcotics are said to have been procured in Austria and abroad and distributed together.
70-year-old in custody
A 70-year-old German man brought narcotics to Austria in a prepared vehicle. He was arrested in Munich in mid-February. New sources of supply in Germany and Spain were then used. A garage in Leonding served as a narcotics bunker, where the police seized 22 kilograms of herbal cannabis. All suspects are in custody, according to a police spokeswoman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.