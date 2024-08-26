Austria at the top
“Phenomenon” Sorda: “We’re really strong there”
Austria Salzburg are smiling from the top of the table after their win against Altach Juniors.The playmaker amazed coach Christian Schaider.The hot weather was a problem for all the clubs at the weekend.
We thought he wouldn't be able to play at all," said Austria coach Christian Schaider, impressed by his playmaker Marinko Sorda. During the final training session on Friday, a muscle in the Bosnian's hip flexor gave way and he had to pull out of the session. After discussions with the physios, Sorda was able to play with painkillers. "He's simply a phenomenon," enthused the head coach about the 31-year-old, who was instrumental in the 3:2 win in the Western League with two goals. As a result, Austria are smiling from the top of the table with maximum points. "You block out the pain in the game anyway, it doesn't help anyway," said the double goal scorer, who recognizes an improvement compared to the previous season: "We're really very good in terms of play, we've developed further. And we know what we can do. If plan A doesn't work, then it's B or C. We're variable, that's where we're really strong." However, there is one thing that needs to be improved: "We score too many goals."
Arrived correctly
Schaider has a similar view: "Many players have gained experience. Even when we fall behind, we stay calm." One player who symbolizes the next step in the team's development is Aaron Volkert. Arriving from Seekirchen in the summer of 2023, he needed time to settle in. "New arrivals often find it difficult at the beginning, and it was no different with him," says Schaider, who is happy to have the 22-year-old in the team. The midfielder repaid the trust with the winning goal in the Ländle: "I feel really good at the moment. When things are going well, everything comes naturally. But there's always room for improvement, I want to raise my level."
He is happy that nobody collapsed on Saturday: "It was brutally hot," Volkert and Sorda said in unison. Pinzgau coach Florian Klausner said after the 3:1 win against Lauterach: "I've rarely had such a hot game." The clubs rely on lots of water and ice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.