“Phenomenon” Sorda: “We’re really strong there”

We thought he wouldn't be able to play at all," said Austria coach Christian Schaider, impressed by his playmaker Marinko Sorda. During the final training session on Friday, a muscle in the Bosnian's hip flexor gave way and he had to pull out of the session. After discussions with the physios, Sorda was able to play with painkillers. "He's simply a phenomenon," enthused the head coach about the 31-year-old, who was instrumental in the 3:2 win in the Western League with two goals. As a result, Austria are smiling from the top of the table with maximum points. "You block out the pain in the game anyway, it doesn't help anyway," said the double goal scorer, who recognizes an improvement compared to the previous season: "We're really very good in terms of play, we've developed further. And we know what we can do. If plan A doesn't work, then it's B or C. We're variable, that's where we're really strong." However, there is one thing that needs to be improved: "We score too many goals."