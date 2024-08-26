"Wreckage sighted"
Major operation due to plane crash in Vorarlberg
An airplane has crashed near the municipality of Brand in Vorarlberg: witnesses first heard a loud bang and the emergency services initially had difficulty reaching the crash site due to dense fog. According to initial information, it was probably a small plane from Italy.
Mayor Klaus Bitschi told vol.at that he and other witnesses had heard engine noises, after which they could hear a crash. The crash is said to have occurred shortly after 10 am.
An innkeeper also heard the loud bang: Maria Müller was in the hut with her husband, daughter and a couple of hunters when they were startled by the noise. As she told ORF, it sounded like an explosion. The hunters immediately ran out to see what had happened. They eventually found parts of the plane.
Dense fog made the search difficult
The emergency services had difficulty reaching the crash site in the Zalimtal valley, where the Untere Brüggelealpe is located. Visibility in the valley was very poor on Monday morning: dense fog in the area made the search operation from the air difficult, according to the rescue and fire department control center. Helicopters could therefore not be used.
Small plane had taken off from Italy
The aircraft involved in the accident is said to be a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58. The aircraft is privately owned, was built in 1978 and has six seats, as reported by vol.at. It is believed to have taken off from Italy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
