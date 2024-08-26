Historic beckons
Never before in Austria’s CL history
It's never happened before! There is a good chance that Austria will be represented by two clubs in the Champions League for the first time this season.
Champions Sturm Graz have secured their place in the new league phase and are in the top flight for the fourth time in the club's history. The dethroned serial champions Salzburg will be aiming for their sixth CL appearance in a row in the play-off second leg against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday evening (9pm). The Bulls won the first leg 2:0.
Including predecessor club SV Austria Salzburg, this would be Salzburg's seventh appearance in the top flight, which has been increased from 32 to 36 teams this season with a new format. In future, each club will play a total of eight games against eight different opponents in the league phase - four at home and four away. The draw will take place on Thursday evening (6 p.m.) in Monaco.
The previous participations of Austrian clubs in the Champions League (since its introduction as the successor to the European Champions Cup in 1992):
- 1992/93 Austria Vienna - on in the round of 16 against CSKA Sofia, out in the round of 16 against Club Brugge
- 1993/94 Austria Vienna - advanced to the round of 16 against Rosenborg Trondheim, lost to FC Barcelona in the round of 16
- 1994/95 SV Salzburg - out in third place behind Ajax Amsterdam and AC Milan and ahead of AEK Athens
- 1996/97 SK Rapid - finished bottom of the group behind Juventus Turin, Manchester United and Fenerbahce Istanbul
- 1998/99 Sturm Graz - finished bottom of the group behind Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Spartak Moscow
- 1999/2000 Sturm Graz - finished third in the group behind Manchester United and Olympique Marseille and ahead of Dinamo Zagreb to advance to the UEFA Cup
- 2000/01 Sturm Graz - as group winner ahead of Galatasaray Istanbul, Glasgow Rangers and AS Monaco in the intermediate round - out as third in the group behind Valencia and Manchester United and ahead of Panathinaikos Athens
- 2005/06 SK Rapid - finished bottom of the group behind Juventus Turin, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge
- 2013/14 Austria Wien - finished bottom of the group behind Atletico Madrid, Zenit St. Petersburg and FC Porto
- 2019/20 Red Bull Salzburg - transferred to Europa League as third in group behind Liverpool and SSC Napoli and ahead of KRC Genk
- 2020/21 Red Bull Salzburg - transferred to Europa League as third in group behind Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid and ahead of Lok Moscow
- 2021/22 Red Bull Salzburg - advanced to the round of 16 as group runner-up behind OSC Lille and ahead of FC Sevilla and VfL Wolfsburg - out there against Bayern Munich
- 2022/23 Red Bull Salzburg - advanced to Europa League as third in group behind Chelsea and AC Milan and ahead of Dinamo Zagreb
- 2023/24 Red Bull Salzburg - out as bottom of the group behind Real Sociedad, Inter Milan and Benfica Lisbon
