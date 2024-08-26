Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wedding in Norway

Märtha Louise and Shaman have sold the wedding

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 09:21

In the midst of preparations for the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett, which is due to take place this weekend, a dispute within the Norwegian royal family is making headlines. The reason: King Harald refuses to take photos with the bride and groom.

comment0 Kommentare

The monarchs' decision is a reaction to a controversial media contract signed by the couple, who have sold the exclusive rights for reporting to the British magazine "Hello!" and Netflix. This is now causing tensions within the royal family. The palace's communications manager, Guri Varpe, told Tatler that the royal family refuses to be photographed by the media commissioned by the couple, as this would deny access to other members of the press.

"Regrettable and a pity"
This step breaks with a long-standing tradition in Norway, where major events in the royal family have always been made accessible to the general public via the national media. "I find this very regrettable and a pity," said Reidun Kjelling Nybø, Secretary General of the Norwegian Editors' Association, expressing her concern. They say there should only be one photo for everyone. 

Wedding in Geiranger
The wedding, which will take place on August 31, is the first royal wedding in Norway for over two decades. It will take place at a luxury resort in Geiranger. Apparently to avoid being in front of the Netflix camera there, the Norwegian royal family explained in a press release on Monday that the royal ship Norway will be used as accommodation.

However, attending the wedding is a matter of course for the royal family.

It clarified: "Their Majesties the King and Queen will be present at the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett in Geiranger. Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince and Crown Princess, Her Royal Highness Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Astrid will also be present at the wedding ceremony." They are looking forward to being guests at the wedding. 

The Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise and her partner Durek Verrett (Bild: Daryl Henderson / NTB / picturedesk.com)
The Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise and her partner Durek Verrett
(Bild: Daryl Henderson / NTB / picturedesk.com)

"Twin flames" from a previous life
It is said that 350 guests, including US celebrities, are expected to attend the wedding. Durek Verrett works as a spiritual healer in the USA and is said to count celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair among his friends. He and the princess, who was married to writer Ari Behn in her first marriage, have been together since 2018.

Märtha Louise describes Verrett as her "twin flame". He explained that they had already been a couple in a previous life in Egypt and had ruled as pharaoh and queen. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf