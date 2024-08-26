Wedding in Norway
Märtha Louise and Shaman have sold the wedding
In the midst of preparations for the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett, which is due to take place this weekend, a dispute within the Norwegian royal family is making headlines. The reason: King Harald refuses to take photos with the bride and groom.
The monarchs' decision is a reaction to a controversial media contract signed by the couple, who have sold the exclusive rights for reporting to the British magazine "Hello!" and Netflix. This is now causing tensions within the royal family. The palace's communications manager, Guri Varpe, told Tatler that the royal family refuses to be photographed by the media commissioned by the couple, as this would deny access to other members of the press.
"Regrettable and a pity"
This step breaks with a long-standing tradition in Norway, where major events in the royal family have always been made accessible to the general public via the national media. "I find this very regrettable and a pity," said Reidun Kjelling Nybø, Secretary General of the Norwegian Editors' Association, expressing her concern. They say there should only be one photo for everyone.
Wedding in Geiranger
The wedding, which will take place on August 31, is the first royal wedding in Norway for over two decades. It will take place at a luxury resort in Geiranger. Apparently to avoid being in front of the Netflix camera there, the Norwegian royal family explained in a press release on Monday that the royal ship Norway will be used as accommodation.
However, attending the wedding is a matter of course for the royal family.
It clarified: "Their Majesties the King and Queen will be present at the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett in Geiranger. Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince and Crown Princess, Her Royal Highness Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Astrid will also be present at the wedding ceremony." They are looking forward to being guests at the wedding.
"Twin flames" from a previous life
It is said that 350 guests, including US celebrities, are expected to attend the wedding. Durek Verrett works as a spiritual healer in the USA and is said to count celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair among his friends. He and the princess, who was married to writer Ari Behn in her first marriage, have been together since 2018.
Märtha Louise describes Verrett as her "twin flame". He explained that they had already been a couple in a previous life in Egypt and had ruled as pharaoh and queen.
