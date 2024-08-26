Brucknerhaus affair
After scandals: “The reputation of culture has been damaged!”
Thomas Kerbl, musician and director of the Bad Hall municipal theater, was one of the "linked" competitors in the "Brucknerhaus affair". He says in the "Krone" talk: "All of this shocks me in terms of democracy!" The damage to the image affects not only the concert hall on the Danube, but the entire cultural city of Linz.
"I was one of the competitors and today I feel disrespected," says Thomas Kerbl in the "Krone" talk. The Linz conductor, pianist and long-time Vice Rector of Anton Bruckner University applied for the position of Director of the Brucknerhaus in 2017. Following the "lying affair" involving Linz's former mayor Klaus Luger, it is now clear that Dietmar Kerschbaum's appointment was a foregone conclusion, as we reported. Kerbl fears that the latest scandals will seriously damage Linz's image.
"Krone": You were one of the candidates invited to the final hearing for the job of artistic director at the Brucknerhaus. But you didn't stand a chance because your competitor at the time already knew the questions. Looking back, how do you feel about that?
Thomas Kerbl: I had prepared intensively for six weeks at the time, went into the hearing highly motivated and even thanked them for inviting me. Now, in view of the 'lying affair', I've lost everything! What a disrespectful way to treat people who were involved in this task at the time. Finding out about all this now shakes me to the core in terms of democratic politics.
Can you tell us how your hearing went back then?
Two weeks before the hearing, I was offered the position of Vice-Rector of the Bruckner University. I therefore went there with the decision not to play games. I wanted to stick to my core point honestly, namely that the Brucknerhaus should get out of the unfortunate rift between the province of Upper Austria and the city of Linz. Because the public doesn't care whether the culture comes from the city or the state. But after the first few sentences I realized that I wasn't the person they wanted.
Has the reputation of the Brucknerhaus been ruined by the scandals of recent weeks?
The reputation of culture in general has been tarnished. Now we have the big Bruckner anniversary, the international music world is looking at Linz - and seeing that everyone can apparently do whatever they want here. The first scandal with Kerschbaum was shortly before the Brucknerhaus's big anniversary celebrations, now the next scandal before Bruckner's 200th birthday. It seems as if there is a system behind it. It is a catastrophe!
But it's not just about the Brucknerhaus, it's actually about the LIVA, the Linz event company, which combines cultural venues and sports facilities. Is this 'collective construct' for culture and sport favorable in your eyes?
I don't find it favorable. There needs to be a clear separation of responsibilities and solutions. Whether it's a mayor as chairman of the supervisory board or a managing director who rules over everything - it's not good that one head decides everything.
Do you now see an opportunity to put LIVA as a whole on a new footing?
Yes, because every crisis holds a huge opportunity. But before anything happens, we will have to wait for the elections and political thinking will once again dominate. Although the recent past has shown that this is not the best way forward.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
