After scandals: “The reputation of culture has been damaged!”

"Krone": You were one of the candidates invited to the final hearing for the job of artistic director at the Brucknerhaus. But you didn't stand a chance because your competitor at the time already knew the questions. Looking back, how do you feel about that?

Thomas Kerbl: I had prepared intensively for six weeks at the time, went into the hearing highly motivated and even thanked them for inviting me. Now, in view of the 'lying affair', I've lost everything! What a disrespectful way to treat people who were involved in this task at the time. Finding out about all this now shakes me to the core in terms of democratic politics.