Uproar over interview: Coach apologizes

The background: After the final whistle, Zorniger took his young goalkeeper Nahuel Noll, who had conceded the goal with a blunder, apart in a Sky interview. "I haven't been so angry with an individual player for a long time, because it has something to do with the arrogance of these young players," he scolded. And announced: "He shouldn't make that mistake again, otherwise his advisor can call me and ask why he's not playing."