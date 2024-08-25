Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

F1 turmoil in Zandvoort

Dutch judiciary confiscates Haas trucks

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 20:38

After the race in Zandvoort, the Haas Formula 1 team cannot transport its equipment to Monza for the time being, where the Italian Grand Prix will take place next Sunday. The equipment has been confiscated. 

comment0 Kommentare

The Dutch judiciary has ordered this step due to the US racing team's failure to pay a debt of around ten million dollars to its former main sponsor Uralkali. The payment was arranged on Friday, a team spokesperson explained.

Partnership with Krieg ended
If the money arrives on Monday, the trucks and race cars can set off for Monza, it was said. Those responsible at Haas, above all the team owner Gene Haas, who was present in Zandvoort on Sunday, ended the cooperation with the Russian mining company two and a half years ago after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nikita Mazepin (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Thompson)
Nikita Mazepin
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Thompson)

The amount of the repayment ordered by a Swiss court roughly corresponds to the amount of funds that Uralkali provided to the team before the separation. The majority owner of Uralkali is Dimitri Mazepin, the father of former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin. The US-Americans had also terminated the contract with the Filius before the start of the 2022 season due to the Russian invasion in the neighboring country.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf