F1 turmoil in Zandvoort
Dutch judiciary confiscates Haas trucks
After the race in Zandvoort, the Haas Formula 1 team cannot transport its equipment to Monza for the time being, where the Italian Grand Prix will take place next Sunday. The equipment has been confiscated.
The Dutch judiciary has ordered this step due to the US racing team's failure to pay a debt of around ten million dollars to its former main sponsor Uralkali. The payment was arranged on Friday, a team spokesperson explained.
Partnership with Krieg ended
If the money arrives on Monday, the trucks and race cars can set off for Monza, it was said. Those responsible at Haas, above all the team owner Gene Haas, who was present in Zandvoort on Sunday, ended the cooperation with the Russian mining company two and a half years ago after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The amount of the repayment ordered by a Swiss court roughly corresponds to the amount of funds that Uralkali provided to the team before the separation. The majority owner of Uralkali is Dimitri Mazepin, the father of former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin. The US-Americans had also terminated the contract with the Filius before the start of the 2022 season due to the Russian invasion in the neighboring country.
