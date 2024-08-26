"Inbred party" slogan
Kickl’s statements cause nationwide outrage
Whether it was his affront to the Salzburg Festival or his nostalgic thoughts about the era of SPÖ Federal Chancellor Bruno Kreisky: Herbert Kickl's election campaign kick-off in Hallein caused outrage from the state governor to the red head of the federal government.
"I don't want to be there at all, with these hypocrites, with this inbred party", railed Herbert Kickl during his election campaign tour in Hallein in the direction of the Salzburg Festival.
Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) responded: "My opinion on Kickl's politics is well known. Even during election campaigns, one should maintain a minimum of respect. Kickl fails to recognize the great importance of the festival."
"Kickl certainly meant the federal government"
Haslauer's deputy Marlene Svazek wants to put her FPÖ leader's statement into perspective: "Kickl was certainly referring to the federal government at the Festival, not the people of Salzburg, who benefit from it economically and are proud of the Festival's tradition." There is no distancing.
Festival Director Lukas Crepaz simply states in response to Kickl: "This statement disqualifies itself." Salzburg's KPÖ deputy city leader Kay-Michael Dankl, formerly known as a Festival critic, was there live this year. He says: "It is hypocritical to receive more than 20,000 euros a month in taxpayers' money but to present yourself as the voice of the little man."
Babler: "FPÖ destroys Kreisky achievements. "
Salzburg is not the only place where people are outraged. Even SPÖ boss Andreas Babler reacted to Kickl's statement about his political idols from the 1970s (Kreisky): "The FPÖ can have no role models in its own party. Because when the FPÖ is in government, it sets about destroying the achievements we have to thank Kreisky for. As you can see with the destruction of the healthcare system."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.