Kickl’s statements cause nationwide outrage

Babler: "FPÖ destroys Kreisky achievements. "

Salzburg is not the only place where people are outraged. Even SPÖ boss Andreas Babler reacted to Kickl's statement about his political idols from the 1970s (Kreisky): "The FPÖ can have no role models in its own party. Because when the FPÖ is in government, it sets about destroying the achievements we have to thank Kreisky for. As you can see with the destruction of the healthcare system."