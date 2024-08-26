Vorteilswelt
Cybercrime

26.08.2024 10:51

Cybercrime is no longer an exception, even in Burgenland. Domestic companies are increasingly confronted with threats from the internet. 

Not only private individuals, but also companies are increasingly being targeted by criminals who use the Internet to pursue their activities. Many companies in Burgenland are currently receiving blackmail emails. These threaten companies that they will be hacked if they do not follow certain instructions - which of course involve money. Many worried entrepreneurs turn to the Chamber of Commerce for help, reports Carola Fuchs, Head of the ServiceCenter.

Make provisions in good time
She recommends taking precautions in good time so that a cyber attack on the company can be averted in an emergency: "Prevention is everything! To help companies pay more attention to cyber security in the future, the Chamber of Commerce and the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs are providing the KMU.DIGITAL funding program, among other things." The program is aimed specifically at small and medium-sized companies so that they can improve their IT and cybersecurity. "The funding program also helps them prepare for the NIS2 cybersecurity directive," explains WK funding and tax expert Natascha Kummer.

ServiceCenter manager Carola Fuchs and tax expert Natascha Kummer (from left to right) advise taking precautions.
Funding of up to 6000 euros
On the one hand, the preparation of a status and potential analysis is subsidized by 80 percent - up to a maximum of 400 euros. On the other hand, 50 percent of the costs of strategy consultations - up to a maximum of 1000 euros - are reimbursed. Project implementation is then additionally funded with up to 6000 euros.

Help in an emergency
By the way: If a cyber attack has already occurred, the Chamber of Commerce offers free initial information and emergency assistance around the clock via the cybersecurity hotline.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

