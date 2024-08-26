Make provisions in good time

She recommends taking precautions in good time so that a cyber attack on the company can be averted in an emergency: "Prevention is everything! To help companies pay more attention to cyber security in the future, the Chamber of Commerce and the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs are providing the KMU.DIGITAL funding program, among other things." The program is aimed specifically at small and medium-sized companies so that they can improve their IT and cybersecurity. "The funding program also helps them prepare for the NIS2 cybersecurity directive," explains WK funding and tax expert Natascha Kummer.