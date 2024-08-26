Swarco and Monta
Fighting the “map jungle” for e-charging stations
Swarco is entering into a cooperation with the software company Monta. The aim is to simplify payment at charging stations. It will start with 500 charging points.
Swarco, a company based in Wattens that specializes in transport technology, recently signed a partnership with the software company Monta. The aim behind it: To make the payment process at e-charging stations easier and more efficient for drivers of electric cars.
"For many, the charging card jungle is a barrier. Electromobility can only be accepted by the masses if there are uniform standards for payment," says Seba Kaplan, Enterprise Sales Director at Monta in German-speaking countries.
In future, we will be using them at our charging stations in various sectors, for example with parking garage operators or in the fleet management of pharmaceutical companies.
Uwe Pertz
Starting with 500 charging points
Swarco is now equipping 500 charging points - there are currently around 24,000 across Austria - with Monta's software. "In future, we will be using them at our charging stations in various sectors, for example with parking garage operators or in the fleet management of pharmaceutical companies," explains Uwe Pertz, Head of the Parking and Electromobility Business Unit in Germany.
"Want to drive the mobility transition forward"
The two companies explain the advantage for charging station operators as follows: "With the Monta software, they can dynamically adjust their prices individually for each use case and for peak and off-peak times and thus set different tariffs for different customer bases at selected charging points. Automated billing also minimizes manual administrative work, making the operation of charging stations more efficient."
The aim is to "drive forward the mobility transition through greater user-friendliness and convenience", concludes Uwe Pertz.
