ÖHV men secure European Championship ticket for 2025 and 2027

The red-white-red men had warmed up with a 24-0 win over Hungary on Thursday and also defeated Portugal 3-1 in the semifinals on Saturday. Fülöp Losonci, who scored a total of nine goals in these two games, made it 3-0 against the Ukrainians (17'), while Franz Lindengrün (3') and Peter Kaltenböck (5') scored the first two goals in another defensively strong performance. The visitors only scored a consolation goal in the 54th minute. The European Championship ticket is also one for 2027, as more teams will take part in the title fight in three years' time.