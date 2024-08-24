After IS confession
Solingen attack: SEK storms asylum home, arrest!
Shortly after the terrorist organization Islamic State claimed responsibility online for the horrific attack in Solingen, the special task force of the German police stormed an asylum home. An arrest was reportedly made.
Three people were killed when a man stabbed revellers during the "Festival of Diversity" on Friday evening. The police chased the perpetrator with a large contingent. On Saturday evening, special units were finally deployed to an asylum shelter just 300 meters from the scene of the attack.
Arrest in refugee home
According to Bild, a Syrian man was arrested after a search dog was deployed. It is still unclear what connection the man has to the attack. IS had previously claimed responsibility for the attack on its own news channel. According to this, the perpetrator was a "soldier of the Islamic State" who had taken "revenge for the Muslims in Palestine".
On Saturday afternoon, German media reported on witness statements according to which the perpetrator is said to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Great"). One injured person even stated that they "knew" the unknown suspect "from Solingen" and that he was also a visitor to a local mosque, reported the newspaper "Welt", citing a police report. There was no official confirmation of this, the police kept a low profile "for tactical investigative reasons".
Two men and one woman killed
According to the police, the victims were two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman. Eight people were injured, four of whom were still in mortal danger on Saturday.
Prayer in the pedestrian zone
A prayer service was held in Solingen's pedestrian zone on Saturday evening, attended by hundreds of people mourning the victims of the knife attack in the German city. Many came with flowers and candles. The dean of the city of Solingen, Michael Mohr, said: "The city is a different place today than it was yesterday".
