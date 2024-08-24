Austria before transfer
WAC winger about to return to Tyrol
WAC face GAK at home on Sunday (5pm). And there's more personnel and transfer news - also from Austria Klagenfurt!
Personnel news at the WAC ahead of Sunday's home game against GAK: The injured Johnny Scherzer (knee) is out, as we all know. Polster will start in goal again, Atanga could possibly even start up front.
Homecoming
Something will happen on the transfer market - in terms of departures, however: Florian Rieder is about to return home to WSG Tirol, as reported by the "Krone". The 28-year-old winger has been advised by the WAC to leave the club - despite having a contract until 2026.
"Full respect"
The same applies to defender Scott Kennedy. However, he is still waiting - after surprisingly turning down the German third division club Saarbrücken. "If they find something, they can transfer. But as long as they are there, they have every chance and I will treat everyone with full respect," says WAC coach Didi Kühbauer.
In any case, WAC is still in contact with Sandhausen striker Markus Pink - as the "Krone" has already reported - and he remains a very hot topic. The former Austria Klagenfurt striker could therefore return home to Carinthia.
Gorenzel confirms Salifou negotiations
And at Austria Klagenfurt? The transfer of Dikeni Salifou is likely to go through soon. As previously reported, the versatile midfielder is set to arrive on loan, with an option to buy. Austria sporting director Günther Gorenzel confirms: "Yes, we are in talks and are on the home straight!"
