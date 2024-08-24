Mayor fights his way back to life!

The diagnosis was a shock for his wife Andrea and their children Chiara, Nikoletta and Fabio, but also for many Wolfsberg residents: Mayor Hannes Primus suffers from a rare blood disorder. Only a bone marrow transplant can help him. After weeks of fear and hope and a successful operation at Graz University Hospital, "Kärntner Krone" met the head of the town at home in his refuge. The interview took place in the garden. And at a safe distance to avoid infection.