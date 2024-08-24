Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After illness

Mayor fights his way back to life!

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 18:45

After a bone marrow transplant in Graz, Mayor Hannes Primus is slowly fighting his way back to life.

comment0 Kommentare

The diagnosis was a shock for his wife Andrea and their children Chiara, Nikoletta and Fabio, but also for many Wolfsberg residents: Mayor Hannes Primus suffers from a rare blood disorder. Only a bone marrow transplant can help him. After weeks of fear and hope and a successful operation at Graz University Hospital, "Kärntner Krone" met the head of the town at home in his refuge. The interview took place in the garden. And at a safe distance to avoid infection.

Primus was isolated in hospital for five weeks after the donation by nurse Daniela Track-Primus. "The treatment was excellent. We put all our hopes in the great progress of medicine," says Daniela Track-Primus. When she knew that she was a potential donor, she didn't hesitate for a second. "It's similar to dialysis. Blood is taken and stem cells are filtered out."

"Seeing life with different eyes"
Her brother, the head of the town, now sees life differently: "I was practically reborn and perceive the world around me completely differently. Freshly mown grass in the garden has never smelled so good. Health is my greatest asset. Step by step, I'm looking positively into the future!"

Hannes Primus with his son Fabio (12), who enjoys building Lego and playing Uno with his dad (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Hannes Primus with his son Fabio (12), who enjoys building Lego and playing Uno with his dad
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Andrea and Hannes Primus with their son Fabio (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Andrea and Hannes Primus with their son Fabio
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

His wife Andrea says: "I cook everything he wants, but he doesn't like it yet." Primus has lost 15 kilos and currently has to take 36 tablets: "They often make me feel sick." Reading emails, making phone calls, sometimes sneaking into the town hall wearing a face mask - that brings a little variety into his everyday life. His son Fabio lets dad build with Lego and play Uno.

One thing is close to the mayor's heart: "Every young person should get typed. It doesn't hurt."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf