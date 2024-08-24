After illness
Mayor fights his way back to life!
After a bone marrow transplant in Graz, Mayor Hannes Primus is slowly fighting his way back to life.
The diagnosis was a shock for his wife Andrea and their children Chiara, Nikoletta and Fabio, but also for many Wolfsberg residents: Mayor Hannes Primus suffers from a rare blood disorder. Only a bone marrow transplant can help him. After weeks of fear and hope and a successful operation at Graz University Hospital, "Kärntner Krone" met the head of the town at home in his refuge. The interview took place in the garden. And at a safe distance to avoid infection.
Primus was isolated in hospital for five weeks after the donation by nurse Daniela Track-Primus. "The treatment was excellent. We put all our hopes in the great progress of medicine," says Daniela Track-Primus. When she knew that she was a potential donor, she didn't hesitate for a second. "It's similar to dialysis. Blood is taken and stem cells are filtered out."
"Seeing life with different eyes"
Her brother, the head of the town, now sees life differently: "I was practically reborn and perceive the world around me completely differently. Freshly mown grass in the garden has never smelled so good. Health is my greatest asset. Step by step, I'm looking positively into the future!"
His wife Andrea says: "I cook everything he wants, but he doesn't like it yet." Primus has lost 15 kilos and currently has to take 36 tablets: "They often make me feel sick." Reading emails, making phone calls, sometimes sneaking into the town hall wearing a face mask - that brings a little variety into his everyday life. His son Fabio lets dad build with Lego and play Uno.
One thing is close to the mayor's heart: "Every young person should get typed. It doesn't hurt."
