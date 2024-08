40 kilometers on the hard road to becoming a professional soldier

Over the next two days, I will learn that you have to line up rucksacks in the army, that there is a correct way to wear your cap and a prescribed bag in which you stow your food. But first I learn that you walk in a line here and don't ask questions straight away. The squad candidates Florian, Marius, Philipp and squad commander Zoe want to pass their test with the best possible time and not be held up by me.