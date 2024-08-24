It's a ...
Justin and Hailey Bieber have become parents
US singer Justin Bieber (30) and his wife Hailey (27) have become parents for the first time. Since announcing their pregnancy at the beginning of May, the celebrity couple have regularly shared their happiness with their fans on social media. Now the baby is born!
Bieber shared the happy news on his Instagram account on Saturday night. According to the musician, the couple have had a boy. Alongside a photo showing the baby's little feet, he wrote: "Welcome home, Jack Blues Bieber." The couple did not give any details about the date of birth.
Hailey Bieber also linked the photo in an Instagram story - with emojis of a teddy bear and a blue heart.
In May, the couple announced their pregnancy with a romantic video and several photos on Instagram. Hailey Bieber was "just over six months" pregnant, her spokesperson said at the time.
"Would love to have a big family"
Justin had already expressed his desire to become a father on a talk show three years ago. In an interview with cult presenter Ellen DeGeneres (66), Justin said: "I will have as many children as Hailey is willing to have. I would love to have a big family."
Hailey had dealt intensively with the upcoming birth in advance and said in an interview with the American "W Magazine" a few weeks ago: "You read so many stories about traumatic births and experiences, and I know it's very real. But I don't want to scare myself."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.