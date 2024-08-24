How the ÖFB stars are doing
Danso is worth 25 “mil” to Roma – Alaba back soon
Austrian team defender Kevin Danso is about to sign for the "Eternal City"! AS Roma are showing great interest, offering a transfer fee of 25 million euros. Meanwhile, David Alaba is approaching his first training sessions on the pitch at Real Madrid.
On Tuesday, Ralf Rangnick will announce his squad for the opening Nations League games in Slovenia (September 6) and Norway (September 9) - will he welcome Kevin Danso as an Italy legionnaire at the preparation camp in Klagenfurt from September 2? According to media reports, the Lens kicker has reached an agreement with AS Roma, now it's the clubs' turn. The Romans are said to be prepared to pay the sum of 25 million euros (including two million euros in bonus payments) demanded by Lens for the central defender. Because Florent Ghisolfi knows what he has in Danso.
The 'Giallorossi' sporting director held this position at Lens in 2021, arranging Danso's transfer from Fortuna Düsseldorf to the French club. 116 competitive matches later, the 25-year-old, who was voted the best defender in Ligue 1 last season, now has the lucrative transfer to the Eternal City in his sights.
Alaba on his way back
Rangnick will also be optimistic about the latest headlines from Spain: According to them, David Alaba, out of action since December due to a cruciate ligament rupture, continues to make progress and the four-time Champions League winner could start his first sessions on the pitch in as little as two weeks. His coach's recent comments also fit in with this: "We don't think we need a central defender. Because we believe that Alaba will return soon and well and we also have young players for this position," said Carlo Ancelotti. However, the Italian did not want to comment on a possible comeback date for the Viennese.
Gregoritsch chases Herzog
Michael Gregoritsch will play his 60th international match in Slovenia, while the Freiburg striker is "chasing" his compatriots in the German Bundesliga this season: with 57 goals, the Styrian is Austria's number five behind Toni Polster (90), Willi Huberts (67), Martin Harnik (66) and Andi Herzog (59). His 250 appearances currently make "Gregerl" number 7 in the red-white-red ranking: Alaba is the lone leader with 298 matches, but second-placed Herzog (264 matches) is already within reach for Gregoritsch. A double jump onto the podium is therefore realistic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
