Danso is worth 25 “mil” to Roma – Alaba back soon

Alaba on his way back

Rangnick will also be optimistic about the latest headlines from Spain: According to them, David Alaba, out of action since December due to a cruciate ligament rupture, continues to make progress and the four-time Champions League winner could start his first sessions on the pitch in as little as two weeks. His coach's recent comments also fit in with this: "We don't think we need a central defender. Because we believe that Alaba will return soon and well and we also have young players for this position," said Carlo Ancelotti. However, the Italian did not want to comment on a possible comeback date for the Viennese.