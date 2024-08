Second win for Van Aert, Gall in the peloton

Van Aert came out on top after the final climb up the Alto del 14%. He has now finished on the podium five times in the seven stages so far. Van Aert also leads the points classification. The stage was characterized by several attacks, with Red Bull captain Primoz Roglic (18th) and his team trying in vain to make up ground on O'Connor (17th). The three-time Vuelta winner from Slovenia is now 4:45 minutes behind the Australian, who was successful on Thursday after a solo ride.