Ever new hurdles for small businesses

"Due to the low number of parcels - less than 2,000 per year - I and many other businesses in the Gailtal valley have been informed by the Post that our special agreement for parcel shipments is being canceled," complains Herwig Ertl, who runs his popular delicatessen in Kötschach-Mauthen, which has been supplying not only the region but the entire Alps-Adriatic region with delicatessen products since 1932. The decline in parcel deliveries would also be economically fatal for the postal partner, which is already the last in the entire valley.