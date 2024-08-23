Investigation in Tyrol
Arson attack on fire department, thousands of euros lost
It takes your breath away: in the early hours of Friday morning in Münster in the Tyrolean lowlands, the fire department was apparently the victim of an arson attack. After a break-in, the perpetrator is believed to have set fire to the building to cover his tracks. Thousands of euros are gone. The police are investigating.
A neighbor alerted the fire department shortly before 5 a.m. after noticing the flames. The police were informed via the control center. The suspicion quickly arose that the fire had probably been started in the command room.
It turned out that cash had been stolen from the command room.
Ein Ermittler zur „Krone“
Several thousand euros gone
"It turned out that cash had been stolen from the command room. A medium, four-digit euro amount, i.e. several thousand euros," an investigator told the "Krone" newspaper.
The investigator continued: "We currently have to assume that the fire was set to cover up traces." The fire department was able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly. No vehicles or equipment were damaged. The firefighters are still fully operational.
No classic signs of burglary
Meanwhile, the police are investigating at full speed. On the one hand, the burglary, on the other hand, possible arson. How the perpetrator or perpetrators got into the building is still completely unclear. There are apparently no classic signs of burglary. The fire caused extensive material damage.
Please contact the Kramsach police station on 059 133-7213 if you have any useful information or suspicious sightings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.