Hellish ride in the “quarry”, but chance lives on

It was a hell of a ride in the Braga quarry, which was ultimately decided by Zalazar with a shot into the far corner - 1:2 (71'). Rapid managed to survive. Although it was the first defeat of the season for the green-and-white team, it was "only" 1:2 at the clearly favored Portuguese side despite being outnumbered for 90 minutes. This means that the chance of making it into the Europa League is still alive for the second leg in Vienna. Then hopefully eleven against eleven ...