"Savior of America"

Harris accepts nomination as candidate

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 06:02

US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially accepted her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate. She is fighting for a "new way forward" and wants to become the "president of all Americans", said the 59-year-old at the party convention in Chicago on Thursday evening (local time). She was presented as the "savior of America" and protector of the weak.

The incumbent US Vice President was greeted with minutes of applause in the party convention hall. Her speech was repeatedly interrupted by cheers and chants. Harris reassured her party that the stakes were high and she called on the country to come together.

Harris described the US presidential election in November as one of the most important in the history of the United States. The election is "not only the most important of our lifetime, but also one of the most important in the life of our nation", said the Vice President. The consequences if Republican Donald Trump were to return to the White House would be "extremely serious".

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and his wife Gwen (Bild: AP)
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and his wife Gwen
Her fellow Americans have the chance to forge a new path forward, "not as members of a particular party or faction, but as Americans". She wants to be a president "who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical and has common sense". She will always fight for the American people. Harris said she had often been underestimated in her life. But she had never given up "because it is always worth fighting for the future".

Help for Ukraine remains
Harris made a clear commitment to NATO and promised to continue to stand by Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. "I will stand firmly by Ukraine and our NATO allies," she said. Trump, on the other hand, had threatened to abandon NATO, said Harris. He had also encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Europe.

Doug Emhoff is the first man in the country's history to take on the role of Second Gentleman. Should Harris become the first woman to hold the presidency, he would be America's first First Gentleman. (Bild: AP)
Doug Emhoff is the first man in the country's history to take on the role of Second Gentleman. Should Harris become the first woman to hold the presidency, he would be America's first First Gentleman.
Final speech on the wedding day
She emphasized that she would always stand up for Israel's right to self-defense. US President Joe Biden and she herself were working day and night to end the war in the Gaza Strip. She made a declaration of love to her husband: "I love you so much, Dougie. Happy anniversary." 

Female stars support Harris
The four-day party conference ended with a big show. US superstar Pink performed together with her daughter Willow. The two performed an acoustic version of the hit "What About Us". The female country band "The Chicks" sang the national anthem. Actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington campaigned for Harris.

Kamala Harris (Bild: AFP/2024 Getty Images)
Kamala Harris
Trump party convention dominated by men
This is in stark contrast to the Republican party convention in Milwaukee in July, where Trump was mainly honored by men at the grand finale. His laudators on the last evening there were ex-wrestler Hulk Hogan and the head of the combat sports organization UFC, Dana White. The rock musician Kid Rock was the musical star for Trump, who roused the crowd with shouts of "Fight! Fight!" chants.

