Chancellor on election tour
Nehammer is back in Salzburg after Burger’s saga
The battle for votes for the National Council elections is already in full swing. Chancellor Karl Nehammer continues his campaign tour in Salzburg. After the famous statement about the "cheapest meal", Hallein is not on the program this time.
On Monday, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) started his tour of Austria - his prelude to the election campaign. Today, Friday, he is already a guest in Salzburg.
The day's schedule is planned down to the last detail. In the morning, he will go to Salzburg's old town for a meeting with journalists. Then a hike to St. Johann, before the Chancellor rounds off his campaign day at the People's Party summer party in Zell am See. The media are then unwelcome.
"Hamburger at McDonalds: 1.40 euros"
Last year, his visit to Salzburg caused quite a stir when he spoke to party friends and sympathizers in Hallein. The much-quoted burger slogan of the head of government came up. He said in detail at the time: "Do you know what the cheapest hot meal in Austria is? It's not healthy, but it's cheap: a hamburger at McDonalds - 1.40 euros. If I buy fries on top: 3.50 euros. And now someone is seriously claiming that we live in a country where parents can't afford this food for their child?"
The criticism from all sides was unrelenting. Now another balmy summer evening is on the horizon, this time in Zell. He will probably refrain from further verbal derailments this time in wise anticipation of the National Council elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
