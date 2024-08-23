Nehammer is back in Salzburg after Burger’s saga

"Hamburger at McDonalds: 1.40 euros"

Last year, his visit to Salzburg caused quite a stir when he spoke to party friends and sympathizers in Hallein. The much-quoted burger slogan of the head of government came up. He said in detail at the time: "Do you know what the cheapest hot meal in Austria is? It's not healthy, but it's cheap: a hamburger at McDonalds - 1.40 euros. If I buy fries on top: 3.50 euros. And now someone is seriously claiming that we live in a country where parents can't afford this food for their child?"