Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Chancellor on election tour

Nehammer is back in Salzburg after Burger’s saga

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 08:00

The battle for votes for the National Council elections is already in full swing. Chancellor Karl Nehammer continues his campaign tour in Salzburg. After the famous statement about the "cheapest meal", Hallein is not on the program this time.

comment0 Kommentare

On Monday, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) started his tour of Austria - his prelude to the election campaign. Today, Friday, he is already a guest in Salzburg.

The day's schedule is planned down to the last detail. In the morning, he will go to Salzburg's old town for a meeting with journalists. Then a hike to St. Johann, before the Chancellor rounds off his campaign day at the People's Party summer party in Zell am See. The media are then unwelcome.

"Hamburger at McDonalds: 1.40 euros"
Last year, his visit to Salzburg caused quite a stir when he spoke to party friends and sympathizers in Hallein. The much-quoted burger slogan of the head of government came up. He said in detail at the time: "Do you know what the cheapest hot meal in Austria is? It's not healthy, but it's cheap: a hamburger at McDonalds - 1.40 euros. If I buy fries on top: 3.50 euros. And now someone is seriously claiming that we live in a country where parents can't afford this food for their child?"

The criticism from all sides was unrelenting. Now another balmy summer evening is on the horizon, this time in Zell. He will probably refrain from further verbal derailments this time in wise anticipation of the National Council elections.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf