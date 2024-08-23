Cooperatives are now building more rent-to-own apartments

Particularly favorable opportunity after ten years

An installment plan is a tenancy agreement with a later purchase option. "The tenant has the right to buy the property after a certain period of time," explains Hutter. The opportunity is particularly favorable after ten years of renting: Anyone who buys the apartment at that point does not have to pay the 20 percent VAT on the construction work. A major advantage of moving into a lease-purchase apartment is the flexibility: the tenant can buy the property, but does not have to.