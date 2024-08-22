Veteran about ÖVP: “It causes heartburn”

He must have been thick-skinned, the Sölden valley mayor and ex-municipal association president Ernst Schöpf, otherwise he would not have been able to stay in politics for so long. But in his 39th year as a member of the ÖVP, even the thickest skin is obviously too thin. The decisive moment: the "hammering of GemNova, which would not have been necessary" and the "looking away of party members and companions" have now put an end to Schöpf's love for the ÖVP. "Now it's also about self-respect," he says, practicing psychological analysis.