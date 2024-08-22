Vorteilswelt
Support for Hörl

Veteran about ÖVP: “It causes heartburn”

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 18:00

After 38 years, Sölden's mayor Ernst Schöpf is breaking up with the Tyrolean ÖVP. The background and who he is now supporting.

comment0 Kommentare

He must have been thick-skinned, the Sölden valley mayor and ex-municipal association president Ernst Schöpf, otherwise he would not have been able to stay in politics for so long. But in his 39th year as a member of the ÖVP, even the thickest skin is obviously too thin. The decisive moment: the "hammering of GemNova, which would not have been necessary" and the "looking away of party members and companions" have now put an end to Schöpf's love for the ÖVP. "Now it's also about self-respect," he says, practicing psychological analysis.

He announced his resignation from the party in a thin-lipped letter to the district organization.

"Notice that I'm falling out of time"
He was met with "the utmost indifference" from his party when the public prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the GemNova case and the new board under President Karl-Josef Schubert, who was only elected a year ago, had a claim for damages examined: "Nobody except the party ranks around former governor Günther Platter asked how I was doing. That is gnawing. I notice that I'm falling out of time," says Schöpf.

Zitat Icon

Party events give me heartburn. Just like mulled wine at Christmas markets.

Söldens BM Ernst Schöpf

That's why he has stayed away from party events for a long time. "Things like that give me heartburn. It's like mulled wine at Christmas markets. That's why I don't go there." His last appointment was the Wirtschaftsbund election in Igls in February. He also resigned his membership here.

VP regional managing director supports new course
For ÖVP regional managing director Florian Klotz, this is a "highly personal decision that we take note of". Schöpf has been involved in the Tyrolean People's Party for decades: "He has always been a strong voice for the municipalities. We are very grateful to him for this great commitment," says Klotz. Explosive: regional managing director Florian Klotz is also vice president of the newly formed association of municipalities, which wants to sue its ex-president.

However, he wants to remain mayor of Sölden, says Schöpf: "I signed a contract with the population two years ago with 88.66%." And who is he voting for in September? "I'm supporting Franz Hörl. Which makes it necessary to vote for a particular party."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
