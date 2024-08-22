Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Brucknerhaus affair

SPÖ-Lindner says: Luger should remain mayor

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 15:27

The request by federal party leader Andreas Babler to resign as Linz city party leader has "accelerated matters", says regional party leader Michael Lindner: Linz mayor Klaus Luger will resign from all party functions as a consequence of the Brucknerhaus affair.

comment0 Kommentare

"It was important and right that Klaus Luger apologized clearly and unambiguously and made the decision to suspend the LIVA supervisory board in order to clear up the matter completely," says SP provincial party leader Michael Lindner in response to the affair surrounding the Linz mayor in the Brucknerhaus case.

Hearing questions sent in advance
As reported, Luger had admitted to having sent the hearing questions to the now dismissed LIVA boss and Brucknerhaus director Dietmar Kerschbaum before his appointment.

Lindner understands calls for his resignation
Lindner says he understands from a party-political point of view that there are calls for his resignation. "Nevertheless, I think it is right for Klaus Luger to accompany this matter as mayor and contribute to the clarification", the regional party leader now backs Luger.

However, Luger's time as SPÖ city party leader is over: he will "retire from all party functions", says Lindner in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. This had already been agreed this morning. "Further steps by the SPÖ Linz will be necessary in the coming weeks and months in order to clarify the situation for the future," said Lindner in a press release. The SPÖ Linz will work on a "future-oriented solution". The aim is to further clarify the situation at LIVA and win back the trust of the citizens.

Shadow on election campaign tour
The affair is also casting a shadow over Lindner's election campaign tour, which he has just launched together with Eva-Maria Holzleitner, the leading candidate of the Upper Austrian Social Democratic Party for the national elections. The disappointment among citizens and functionaries is great, reports Lindner - but he would like to shift the focus of the election campaign elsewhere: "Let's now concentrate on our social issues again in our discussions with the population, which are important for a better Austria."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf