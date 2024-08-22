SPÖ-Lindner says: Luger should remain mayor

However, Luger's time as SPÖ city party leader is over: he will "retire from all party functions", says Lindner in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. This had already been agreed this morning. "Further steps by the SPÖ Linz will be necessary in the coming weeks and months in order to clarify the situation for the future," said Lindner in a press release. The SPÖ Linz will work on a "future-oriented solution". The aim is to further clarify the situation at LIVA and win back the trust of the citizens.