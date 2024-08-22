Rodrygo message heats up tempers in Madrid

"Need to add an R"

According to "The Athletic", Rodrygo is said to have complained to his colleagues via WhatsApp. "Hi guys, yesterday was not the result we wanted. In the league, every point can be crucial in the end. There was a lot of talk last week about the trio of Bellingham, Mbappe and Vini, but they need to add an R for Rodrygo in the acronym," Real reporter Mario Cortegana quoted the Brazilian as saying. "We have the attacking quartet and the rest of the team. Each of them is important in the games and will prove themselves in the various competitions we'll be taking part in."