Deleted in the meantime

Rodrygo message heats up tempers in Madrid

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 08:49

The fact that Madrid are constantly talking about the magical attacking trio of Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius Junior displeases one person in particular: Rodrygo. The Brazilian is said to have expressed his displeasure in an explosive WhatsApp message. 

Real Madrid started the new La Liga season with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Mallorca on Sunday, with Rodrygo scoring the only goal for the Whites. Nevertheless, the Spanish capital is particularly enthusiastic about the "BMV" trio - consisting of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The 23-year-old doesn't like that at all.

Rodrygo's goal against Mallorca:

"Need to add an R"
According to "The Athletic", Rodrygo is said to have complained to his colleagues via WhatsApp. "Hi guys, yesterday was not the result we wanted. In the league, every point can be crucial in the end. There was a lot of talk last week about the trio of Bellingham, Mbappe and Vini, but they need to add an R for Rodrygo in the acronym," Real reporter Mario Cortegana quoted the Brazilian as saying. "We have the attacking quartet and the rest of the team. Each of them is important in the games and will prove themselves in the various competitions we'll be taking part in."

A message that Rodrygo apparently sent out of emotion - and regretted shortly afterwards. In any case, he is said to have deleted the lines a few minutes after sending them.

With four world-class strikers, Real Madrid are facing the luxury problem of an internal power struggle for playing minutes, while new signing Endrick, an 18-year-old top talent, is also knocking on the door. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will often have to rack his brains over who he should let go on the hunt for goals ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
