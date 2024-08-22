Escape and manhunt
184 kilometers between burglary and arrest
After a "long journey", a suspected burglar in Tyrol has been caught. The Czech man (42) is said to have broken into a hotel staff house in Zillertal and fled in a stolen vehicle. The suspect was finally tracked down and arrested in the district of Reutte.
On Wednesday night, the initially unknown burglar gained access to the staff house of a hotel in Tux. In the garage, he grabbed a high-quality e-bike, loaded it into a company vehicle belonging to the hotel and made off with it. It is said that he had stolen the key beforehand.
After the burglary or theft was noticed, the police were alerted immediately. They launched a manhunt for the perpetrator - the police stations in the other districts were also informed.
Chase in the Außerfern
And lo and behold: the suspect with the stolen vehicle was actually located on Wednesday. In Reutte in the Außerfern region - 172 kilometers away from the burglary location! "A patrol tried to stop the car, but the driver disregarded all signs to stop," said the investigators.
The suspect disregarded the stop signs and drove towards the police officers, with one officer ultimately having to jump to the side to avoid being hit.
But that was not all: the suspected perpetrator fled and "drove towards the police officers, with one officer ultimately having to jump to the side to avoid being hit", the investigators continued.
Arrest at a roadblock
Around twelve kilometers from Reutte - in Bichlbach - was then the end of the line. The driver - a 42-year-old Czech - was stopped and arrested at a roadblock on the B179 (Fernpassstraße) at around 1.30 pm. He was taken to Innsbruck prison by order of the public prosecutor's office.
