“Humanity apparently no longer plays a role”

Although Eberl maintains that Goretzka is "a full member of the team", the 57-time international is unlikely to have high hopes of playing in the starting eleven in the near future. At least not in his regular position. With competition in midfield continuing to grow following the signing of Joao Palhinha, the Bochum-born player started in central defense against Zurich. Whether Goretzka's future actually lies in the back line will probably become clear in the coming weeks. In any case, his contract in Munich does not expire until 2026 - assuming he stays that long ...