New song: “Die Buben” stay “forever young”

A key economic driver in the region

The market time was heralded on Saturday with the setting up of the Freyung. The Wiesenmarkt beer tapping with Breznik beer has also already taken place. The largest folk festival in southern Carinthia, where over 145,000 visitors are expected, has been taking place since 1993. The festival has been an important economic factor in the region for six centuries. There is also historical evidence that until the end of the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy, traders from all over the Alps-Adriatic region came to sell their wares.