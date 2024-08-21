Live at the Wiesenmarkt
New song: “Die Buben” stay “forever young”
40 years and not a bit quiet: The traditional band "Die Buben" has recorded a new song just in time for the Bleiburg Meadow Market, which has been taking place since 1393 and will be held in Bleiburg from August 30 to September 2. A vocal sample is available especially for the Kärntner Krone.
"We're having the best time today, we'll stay young for a lifetime!" This is the refrain in the new song by the legendary band "Die Buben". The lyrics and sound come from producer Jürgen Kulmesch. "The song has just been recorded in the Dürrenmoos studio," he says.
Die Buben have been together for over 40 years
"The lyrics are tailor-made for us, they couldn't be better," says Jack and singer Stefan Breznik. At the Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt (30.8. to 2.9.), "Die Buben", who have been heating up the Wies'n for more than 40 years, will perform the song live for the first time: On Saturday and Monday, both at 8 pm, in the Breznik tent. "Krone" readers can listen to it in advance: www.krone.at/kaernten
"Even if it hurts sometimes, life is good," says Breznik. Other highlights at the Wies'n: cooperation between the Geopark municipalities of Prevalje and Bleiburg in the Alpe-Adria tent and the amusement park will be as big as it was before Corona.
A key economic driver in the region
The market time was heralded on Saturday with the setting up of the Freyung. The Wiesenmarkt beer tapping with Breznik beer has also already taken place. The largest folk festival in southern Carinthia, where over 145,000 visitors are expected, has been taking place since 1993. The festival has been an important economic factor in the region for six centuries. There is also historical evidence that until the end of the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy, traders from all over the Alps-Adriatic region came to sell their wares.
The municipality has picked up on this tradition. The Alps-Adriatic exhibition has now been taking place for 25 years. This year, 20 exhibitors from Italy, Croatia, Austria and Slovenia are united there. For the first time, the region from Slovenia, which is part of the Karawanken Geopark, is presenting itself under the title "Crossborder Experience".
The big parade with G'schirr und G'scherr, historical market proclamation and rent handover takes place on Saturday, August 31 at 12 noon. Afterwards, the celebrations continue until Monday night.
