From toilet to bed
Smartphones dominate everyday life in Austria
The everyday lives of Austrians are largely dominated by their smartphones. More than three quarters take their smart devices to bed with them, and around half even take them to the toilet.
These were the findings of a representative survey of the Austrian population conducted by cybersecurity company NordVPN, the results of which were published on Wednesday. According to the survey, the areas of application for smartphones are quite different.
While 35% of all Austrian respondents check their e-mails on the toilet, a good quarter of Austrians also use their cell phones to play games on the toilet. However, this habit also involves risks - twelve percent reported that they had already dropped their cell phone in the toilet. In bed, on the other hand, activities such as checking social media or watching films and videos predominate, according to the survey.
"Not without my smartphone"
According to Paulius Vanagas, Country Director Switzerland & Austria at NordVPN, the increasing fear of being without a smartphone - also known as nomophobia - illustrates the dependence on digital connections. However, caution is required in the area of cyber security in particular, as there is still a lack of awareness of safe online behavior in Austria.
"Although cyber dangers such as malware and ransomware are increasing, the extent of threats in the digital world is still underestimated by many," explained Vanagas. He mentioned possible protective measures such as the use of secure passwords, two-factor authentication and caution with data protection settings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.