Compact rocket
Update for Audi RS3: more brute force for drifting
With 400 hp, the Audi RS3 more than holds its own in the top compact car league. For the facelift, the Ingolstadt-based company therefore spared itself extra power and instead optimized the design and handling.
Around three years after its market launch, the RS3 has been given what the manufacturer describes as a "more brute" front end, a modified interior and a reprogrammed driving dynamics control system. The 400 hp 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine and the other hardware of the all-wheel drive vehicle remain untouched.
The distinguishing feature of the currently most powerful member of the A3 family is the wider radiator grille. The headlights have been given new daytime running lights and the rear lights feature new graphics. Underneath, there is a new diffuser with a vertical, centrally positioned reflector. The most important change in the cockpit is a new steering wheel, flattened at the top and bottom, with touch surfaces for operating infotainment and other functions.
The Ingolstadt-based company has optimized the driving dynamics control, which networks the adaptive dampers, torque vectoring and electronic stability control, among other things. A new algorithm is intended to improve agility and traction; Audi promises, among other things, more willing turning into corners. Desired oversteer should now also be easier to initiate.
The RS 3 Sportback and saloon, which are manufactured at the Audi plant in Ingolstadt, will be available at dealerships from October and can be ordered from the end of August. The RS 3 Sportback starts at 78,900 euros in Austria. The surcharge for the sedan is 1084 euros.
Its main competitors are the BMW M2 40i xDrive (from around 93,000 euros) and the AMG 45 version of the Mercedes A-Class (from around 88,000 euros).
