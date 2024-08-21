Abuse of office?
Charges brought against Bludenz mayor Tschann
A building permit granted by Mayor Simon Tschann years ago will now have legal repercussions. There are allegations of abuse of office and false certification in office.
The Feldkirch public prosecutor's office has brought charges against the mayor of the Vorarlberg town of Bludenz, Simon Tschann (ÖVP). The head of the town will have to stand trial for abuse of office and false certification in office. The case concerns a building permit for a residential complex. For Tschann, the accusations against him are "still incomprehensible", as he emphasized in a press release from the city.
The investigations by the public prosecutor's office lasted over two years and the residential complex in Fohrenburgstrasse was built in 2022. One point of criticism is that Tschann approved the construction project despite the negative opinion of the municipal expert - which Tschann denies. Both the Bludenz district authority as well as the provincial administrative court and the provincial ombudsman had essentially confirmed the city's approach as part of their reviews, the mayor emphasized.
He relies on his experts in the building law department in construction procedures. "All building permits are drawn up by the experts in accordance with the provisions of the Vorarlberg Building Act and signed by me," said Tschann, who is hoping for a ruling this fall. "I trust in Austrian case law and am convinced that all remaining misunderstandings and errors can be completely cleared up in the hearing," said the mayor.
