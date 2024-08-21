Bayern or Leverkusen? Experts agree

Should Dortmund and Leipzig also be able to intervene in the title fight, Hamann will also be looking to Austria's team players Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund), Christoph Baumgartner and Nicolas Seiwald (Leipzig). "If Dortmund want to attack in the league, they will need a Sabitzer in the form of last season," Hamann is convinced. He would also have seen Seiwald in good hands at BVB. "For me, he would have been the perfect player for Dortmund. I'm a big fan of his. Unfortunately, he had an incredibly difficult time in Leipzig, and you have to see in his second season. He's a player who has to play every week for me, and if not in Leipzig, then somewhere else," said Hamann.