Only a bra with prosthesis approved after breast surgery
After worrying about her own health came anger at the health insurance company. After her breast removal, she was only granted a bra with a prosthesis. 74-year-old Theresia Kaun denounced the stingy rules and resorted to self-help.
Theresia Kaun is not one to complain. The 74-year-old from St. Florian is diabetic, has survived lung cancer (a third of each wing was removed) and breast cancer has not dampened her spirits. She also had one breast amputated, but what she experienced afterwards really annoyed the resolute woman.
Applying again in a year
"I wanted a prescription for a bra with a prosthesis. I was told that I would only get one. But how am I supposed to get by with that, it has to be washed once," says the Upper Austrian woman, wondering about the health insurance company's requirements. When asked, she was then told that she could only apply for a bra again in a year's time.
Bikini is not possible
"I'm in the fortunate position of being able to afford it, but what about the women who don't have enough money? It's unacceptable that they should be punished if a breast is removed," says the 74-year-old, showing no understanding. On the contrary: "I then asked whether I would also be paid for a bikini or a swimsuit. I was told that it wasn't possible", Theresia Kaun is shocked.
Silicone breast from sex shop
But she was not easily discouraged. Without further ado, she went to a sex store, bought a silicone breast and sewed it into a bikini she already had. "But not everyone can do that," she says. The health insurance company responded to an inquiry from "Krone" with the following statement: "The minimum period of use for breast prostheses is two years; in justified cases, the costs are covered before the minimum period of use has expired. The provision of a corresponding swimsuit is not the responsibility of ÖGK."
It may seem strange that a man is dealing with the subject of bras with prostheses. However, I am very concerned about the matter because I cannot understand how little attention is paid to a person's dignity in the healthcare sector. How little thought is given to the needs and wishes of people who have just had an operation.
The fact that women who have to have one or both breasts removed for health reasons are only given one bra a year is not only stingy, but also disrespectful towards those affected.
