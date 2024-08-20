Curse of the Isle of Man
Not a chance! Irishman crashes to his death in cult race
Tragic death on the Snaefell Mountain Course on the Isle of Man: the most dangerous motorcycle race track in the world has once again claimed another life! Louis O'Regan, who at the age of 43 was considered a very experienced rider, had a fatal accident during qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix, literally smashing into the Kate's Cottage waypoint. All help came too late for the Irishman - making him the 270th (!) fatality on the circuit ...
O'Regan had already completed a little less than 55 of the 60.7 kilometers of the circuit on the Isle of Man, which lies in the middle of the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and England, when disaster struck. There are no further details on how the accident happened or what caused it - it is conceivable that he could have lost the racing line before the left-hand bend at Kate's Cottage.
"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Louis O'Regan has died as a result of injuries sustained during the first qualifying run for the 2024 event," said the organizers of the Manx Grand Prix. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis' partner Sarah, his family, loved ones and friends."
Incidentally, the Manx Grand Prix is not to be confused with the better-known Tourist Trophy ("TT"), which is also held on the Snaefell Mountain Course, but in the spring. The former takes place - as is currently the case - at the end of August/beginning of September and is regarded as a kind of preparatory competition for the "more serious" races of the "TT".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
