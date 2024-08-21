"Carinthia theme"
Where women find protection
40 years of the Klagenfurt women's shelter. We are celebrating the birthday of an institution that should not really be necessary, but is indispensable. Today, as in 1984, and unfortunately even more so than ever.
What can be achieved when it is an urgent matter, also and above all across all party lines, was proven by women who took the initiative in the 1980s and created the Carinthian women's shelter; a safe haven for women and children who are exposed to violence, have to flee, want to start again, need protection and help.
Four women's shelters in Carinthia
Today, 40 years later, there are four women's shelters in Carinthia, and they are at least equipped with basic public funding. And they are networked with each other and with similar facilities in other provinces.
Women's shelters should not be allowed to exist, they should have to exist. Because it is basically intolerable that such violence occurs primarily in the domestic sphere, that women and children have to flee and even fear for their lives. And although the public has become more sensitive and is quicker to intervene, help still comes too often too late.
This also, but not only, has to do with other cultures where the status of women is still regressive. In our country, for example, the law that a woman needs her husband's signature to be allowed to go to work was only repealed in 1975
Nine to ten beds are always occupied in Klagenfurt alone
Over the past 40 years, 2,500 women and even more children have sought and found protection in the women's shelter in Klagenfurt, whose address is kept strictly secret for security reasons. Some stay for 14 days, others for months, up to a year. The journey away from violence is tough. "Above all, the women suffer from fear and are often mentally ill as a result," explains chairwoman Augustine Gasser. Added to this is the worry about the future, which is often almost impossible to cope with financially. Also because there is far too little affordable housing available, as deputy Julia Löschnig points out. Of the twelve beds in Klagenfurt, nine to ten are always occupied, with staff looking after clients around the clock. And the demand even seems to be increasing. Even in "high risk" cases. In other words, when the threat level is very high; for example, when entire family groups pose a danger to the victim and they even have to be taken to other federal states in an emergency. "Violence cuts across every nationality and social class," emphasizes Ruth Feistritzer, Member of Parliament for Finance. "But every story is unique," explains the deputy chairwoman, Pastor Lydia Burchhardt.
The anniversary that wasn't meant to be
On October 17 and 18, the 40th anniversary will be celebrated with a festive event and a symposium. An anniversary that shouldn't really exist, but which is all the more important
