Where women find protection

Nine to ten beds are always occupied in Klagenfurt alone

Over the past 40 years, 2,500 women and even more children have sought and found protection in the women's shelter in Klagenfurt, whose address is kept strictly secret for security reasons. Some stay for 14 days, others for months, up to a year. The journey away from violence is tough. "Above all, the women suffer from fear and are often mentally ill as a result," explains chairwoman Augustine Gasser. Added to this is the worry about the future, which is often almost impossible to cope with financially. Also because there is far too little affordable housing available, as deputy Julia Löschnig points out. Of the twelve beds in Klagenfurt, nine to ten are always occupied, with staff looking after clients around the clock. And the demand even seems to be increasing. Even in "high risk" cases. In other words, when the threat level is very high; for example, when entire family groups pose a danger to the victim and they even have to be taken to other federal states in an emergency. "Violence cuts across every nationality and social class," emphasizes Ruth Feistritzer, Member of Parliament for Finance. "But every story is unique," explains the deputy chairwoman, Pastor Lydia Burchhardt.