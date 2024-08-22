EL qualifier in the ticker:
SC Braga v SK Rapid – LIVE from 21:30
Can Rapid advance to the Europa League group stage? The Hütteldorfer are challenged today in the first leg at SC Braga. We will be reporting live from 9.30pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Rapid go into their next European Cup clash with a full squad despite a busy schedule. Ahead of the away game at SC Braga, Robert Klauß has announced that everyone apart from the long-term injuries is fit. "We have a wide selection as far as the squad and starting eleven are concerned," said Rapids coach on Tuesday. The aim in Portugal is to lay the foundations for advancing to the Europa League stage. Regardless of this, the Viennese do not want to intervene in the transfer market.
Conference League already fixed
As sporting director Markus Katzer noted at a media event, the club is now in a position to consider further additions. In the event of a loss against Braga, Rapid would switch to the Conference League phase, where income in excess of the €3.17 million starting fee would also be available. However, according to Katzer, they do not want to change the currently successful team structure.
"With every transfer, you also make an intervention. We are not currently considering making a transfer if nothing major changes," said Katzer. However, if something does happen, there is still time beyond August. The transfer window in Austria is open until September 5.
There is currently little reason for complaint. Seven wins and one draw in eight games after a brilliant start to the season. "We are naturally extremely happy with how things have gone so far," said Katzer. He cited the fact that the integration of the new players has been completely satisfactory as the key to success. In the European Cup, "the first sub-goal has been achieved", said Katzer. "We will play internationally in the fall."
Unrest at Braga
Braga have been in turmoil recently. After a curious dismissal of the coach, Carlos Carvalhal is now on the sidelines at the northern Portuguese club. It is not his first stint at the club. The 58-year-old was born in Braga, played for the team as an active player and is now in charge as head coach for the third time. His predecessor Daniel Sousa was only in office for one month. Differences with club boss Antonio Salvador are said to have accelerated his swift departure. There were no defeats: under Sousa, Braga won two of four competitive matches and drew twice.
In sporting terms, Carvalhal managed to beat Servette Geneva to reach the play-offs. A 0-0 draw in Braga under Sousa was followed by a 2-1 win in Switzerland under Carvalhal. In the Portuguese league, the first win of the season came last weekend with a 1-0 win at Boavista Porto. The 37-year-old veteran Joao Moutinho (146 caps for Portugal) was absent through injury, as were Brazilian goalkeeper Matheus and central defenders Sikou Niakate and Paulo Oliveira. The quartet is not expected back on Thursday either.
Czech U21 team goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek will again be in goal. Top attacker Simon Banza was missing for a different reason. The center forward, who scored 21 goals in 28 league games in the previous season, is currently training with the second team for disciplinary reasons, according to media reports.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.