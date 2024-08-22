SC Braga v SK Rapid – LIVE from 21:30

Unrest at Braga

Braga have been in turmoil recently. After a curious dismissal of the coach, Carlos Carvalhal is now on the sidelines at the northern Portuguese club. It is not his first stint at the club. The 58-year-old was born in Braga, played for the team as an active player and is now in charge as head coach for the third time. His predecessor Daniel Sousa was only in office for one month. Differences with club boss Antonio Salvador are said to have accelerated his swift departure. There were no defeats: under Sousa, Braga won two of four competitive matches and drew twice.