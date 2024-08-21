Dramatic analysis
“Austria, island of the blessed for the terror scene”
In the current "political duel" on krone.tv between Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer, in addition to the controversial terror law, the increasing Islamization in Austria, the payment of minimum income in Vienna and the situation of the small parties six weeks before the national elections are discussed.
In the absence of a terror law, the proposal for strict monitoring of messenger services by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer was criticized. Eva Glawischnig: "The federal Trojan was meant here. A readout software from which nothing should remain hidden. If this surveillance option comes without restrictions, then you are an open book. This should therefore only be possible with judicial approval. A kind of mini-Trojan."
Andreas Mölzer agrees: "If, as the ÖVP has proposed, everyone can be monitored, that's the transparent person. Nobody wants that." There would therefore have to be good reasons to be able to monitor individuals. In any case, complete mass surveillance is unthinkable from the point of view of both duelists. Mölzer: "The trained Austrian distrusts the state."
Irrespective of this, a kind of terror law is still needed. Because in Germany and other countries, for example, this exists, but not in Austria. Glawischnig: "Austria is the island of the blessed for the terror scene." Mölzer: "The welcoming culture from the left half of the empire has allowed this to happen."
Radical political Islam is mainstream
According to Eva Glawischnig, the Islamic religious community should also be included in the "Islamization" issue: "They need to look at what happens and is discussed in the backyards within their community." Andreas Mölzer quotes a report that sums up the current situation in Austria: "Radical political Islam has already become mainstream in Islam. They want to dominate the streets." Glawischnig, giving in: "I would give the police the federal Trojan. But deciding who is monitored and who is not is police work. Germany has done that."
When it comes to social welfare, there must be a clear incentive to integrate recipients of minimum benefits into working life as quickly as possible. Mölzer, ranting: "We have created a pull factor for people with social welfare for refugees. This is an issue in Syria and the Middle East. And we have an overly liberal form of family reunification. That perverts the system, we have to put a stop to it."
You can see the respective stances of the two duelists on this and the role of small parties such as Dominik Wlazny or Madeleine Petrovic and other political topics in the video above.
