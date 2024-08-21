AI-generated subjects
First accusations of cheating images in the election campaign
The election campaign is getting underway - but not only when Chancellor Nehammer and SPÖ leader Babler are touring Austria. Votes are also being sought on the Internet, and not always by fair means, as the regional SP suspects. The FPÖ and MFG are misleading users with AI-generated images.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) declares his resignation via video. US President Joe Biden dissuades Democrats from going to the polls by phone call: There are now plenty of prominent examples of images and videos manipulated by artificial intelligence (AI).
No "deep fakes"
In March, on the initiative of the SPÖ, all regional parties with the exception of the FPÖ and MFG agreed to refrain from using such "deep fakes" in the National Council elections. The regional leaders signed an "agreement against the use of artificial intelligence for the strategic dissemination of false information in the super election year 2024".
It was "telling" that the FPÖ and MFG did not support the agreement, said SPÖ manager Florian Koppler at the time. Fairness is in the party's DNA, argued the FPÖ.
Blonde and blue-eyed
Koppler is now questioning this: "Their social media channels clearly show why the FPÖ did not sign the AI agreement". The specific accusation: a picture posted on Facebook by the Ring Freiheitlicher Jugend (RFJ), among others, is "obviously" AI-generated. It shows the ideal image of Austria's population from the perspective of the young FPÖ members: blonde, blue-eyed, fair-skinned mountain hikers. "Talahons" (youth jargon for young people with a migration background) do not fit into the FPÖ's world view.
"Nothing falsified"
Koppler accuses the RFJ of being misleading by not labeling such images as AI-generated. When asked, the FPÖ expressed surprise: Yes, the image is AI-generated, but: "Nothing is falsified, nothing is altered. Not every AI-generated image is deep fake," says the party headquarters. Koppler takes a different view: "The use of AI-generated images and videos opens the door to manipulation and deception."
According to the SPÖ politician, the MFG, which has also not signed the agreement, also works with AI-generated images - for example to create the impression that the people are being mass-hypnotized by a systemic power. Club leader Manuel Krautgartner comments: "We assume that its artificial origin is obvious to the viewer and that there is no risk of confusion with a "real" image."
