Yacht sank
Survivor: “Held my daughter with all my strength”
On Monday, the luxury yacht "Bayesan" sank off the coast of Sicily. 15 of 22 people have since been rescued (see video above). Survivors describe dramatic scenes.
"I couldn't keep my eyes open in the water. I called for help, but all I could hear were the screams of the others," said a New Zealander named Charlotte. She works for a law firm that represented the British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch in the trial. On board with her was her one-year-old daughter: "I held her above the water with all my strength, stretching my arms upwards so she wouldn't drown." Both were treated in hospital in Palermo.
"Didn't see it coming"
As reported, the north coast of Sicily was hit by a severe storm with strong winds on Monday morning. A so-called water tornado hit the ship. This weather phenomenon creates ground vortices. When it hit the ship, the 75-meter-high mast broke.
It is not yet clear why the ship was anchored half a nautical mile from the port of Porticello in difficult weather conditions. "We didn't see it coming," said the captain of the "Bayesian", who is also being treated in hospital.
On-board cook lost his life
The 15 people were rescued by patrol boats from the coast guard and fire department. In the meantime, one body has been found, the cook on board. The search for the six missing people remains difficult. Special divers have already been inside the wreck and examined several rooms below the bridge. However, numerous obstacles and narrow spaces blocked their way.
The possibility of opening the wreck under water is currently being examined. The missing persons are believed to be in the lower deck.
Millionaire wanted to celebrate a successful trial
It has now also become known that the British technology entrepreneur and millionaire Mike Lynch apparently wanted to celebrate his successful trial on the yacht. He had invited supporters, including a lawyer and his partner.
