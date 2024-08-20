Survivor: “Held my daughter with all my strength”

"I couldn't keep my eyes open in the water. I called for help, but all I could hear were the screams of the others," said a New Zealander named Charlotte. She works for a law firm that represented the British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch in the trial. On board with her was her one-year-old daughter: "I held her above the water with all my strength, stretching my arms upwards so she wouldn't drown." Both were treated in hospital in Palermo.