New regulation

From September, 4 visitors will be allowed to visit patients again

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 13:30

The Upper Austrian hospitals are adjusting their visiting regulations as of September 1st. From this date, four visitors may be received at the same time. The restriction of visits to one hour per day will no longer apply. However, controlled access via the gates set up in the hospitals will remain in place. 

As before, exceptions apply to visits by children and seriously ill and dying people. Strict adherence to the individually set visiting times in hospitals is still required.

Strict visiting hours pleasant for patients . . . 
From the experience of recent years, it can be concluded that it is extremely beneficial for the rapid recovery of patients if the number of visits is limited and takes place within a fixed period of time. Maintaining the visiting regulations and, above all, strict adherence to visiting times therefore clearly serves the well-being of patients, according to a joint statement by Oö. Gesundheitsholding and OÖ Ordensspitäler .

. . . and for the employees
However, the hospitals also see it as their task to keep the burden on their employees as low as possible. Staff should be able to concentrate primarily on patient care and not be confronted with an excessive number of visitors. The past few years of a controlled influx of visitors have been very well received by the staff. They appreciate being able to concentrate fully on patient care when there are no visitors.

"The previous visitor regulations have worked well over the past few years for the reasons mentioned. Nevertheless, we now see the possibility of a further relaxation - but not a complete release. We therefore hope that visitors will understand this decision in the interests of our patients and our employees," said Johann Minihuber, MBA MAS, Managing Director of Oö. Ordensspitäler Koordinations GmbH and Dr. Franz Harnoncourt, Chairman of the Management Board of Oberösterreichische Gesundheitsholding (OÖG).

Overview of the regulations valid from September 1, 2024 

  • One patient may be visited by four visitors at the same time.
  • Visiting times must be strictly adhered to. The defined visiting times of the respective hospital apply
  • Individual agreements are made with relatives when visiting seriously ill and dying patients.

