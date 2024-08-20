Concession expires
The next ski area in Vorderwald is threatened with closure
The double chairlift in the popular Schetteregg family ski area is still allowed to run until 2028. By then at the latest, the operators will have to dig deep into their pockets to make the necessary investments. But they don't have the money to do so.
The time-honored single chairlift in Alberschwende already came to an end a few years ago. In Andelsbuch, the dilapidated double chairlift will be shut down in summer 2023 following a fatal accident. And the lift operators in Schetteregg are also fighting for the survival of the small family ski area. Like those responsible for the lifts in Alberschwende and Andelsbuch, climate change is causing them problems. Fewer and fewer snow days in recent winters have led to a big minus in the final accounts.
As reported by the Business Press Agency (wpa), the concession for the double chairlift will also expire in 2028. Managing Director Hannes Waldner is therefore expecting costs of around two million. Money that is not currently available. In order to cover the costs incurred, the 150 shareholders would have to inject new money or sell their shares to a private investor, who would then raise the necessary funds.
Egg's mayor Paul Sutterlüty - his municipality is the largest co-owner with twelve percent - insists on profitability and an appropriate business concept. As a first step, Sutterlüty advocates acquiring 75 percent of the shares and looking for external investors. However, continued operation by the municipality is not the goal. The positive news is that entrepreneur Jürgen Sutterlüty has apparently already expressed interest as the first potential investor.
