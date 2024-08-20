The next ski area in Vorderwald is threatened with closure

The time-honored single chairlift in Alberschwende already came to an end a few years ago. In Andelsbuch, the dilapidated double chairlift will be shut down in summer 2023 following a fatal accident. And the lift operators in Schetteregg are also fighting for the survival of the small family ski area. Like those responsible for the lifts in Alberschwende and Andelsbuch, climate change is causing them problems. Fewer and fewer snow days in recent winters have led to a big minus in the final accounts.