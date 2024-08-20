"Won't be enough"
Only 280 euros pension for jungle star Kader Loth
Kader Loth is currently making the "Legends" jungle camp unsafe. And she probably really needs the money. Because as the 51-year-old has now revealed, she will only receive a pension of 280 euros a month when she retires, according to recent calculations.
"I recently received my pension statement - 280 euros a month from the age of 65. That's really frightening," explained Kader Loth in an interview with the "Bild" newspaper.
"Not enough to live on"
Although she has been filling the gossip columns for years, her future looks bleak, as Loth continued to sigh: "We celebrities don't feel like we get a state pension, and if we do, it's not enough to live on. That really scares me."
That's why she makes provisions in good time, Loth continued. "That's also one of the reasons why I'm taking part here."
In addition to appearances such as in the "Legends" jungle, which is currently running on RTL+, she is investing in her private pension and has also taken out several insurance policies, she told the German newspaper. She is also thinking about buying real estate, Loth said. "But I have absolute respect for old age - also in financial terms."
Loth wants to "secure my future"
The fate of actor Heinz Hoenig, whose family had to ask for donations following health problems, is also shocking. "When I read about Heinz Hoenig's situation, who has no health insurance, it makes me very unhappy. But we are all affected by this, especially people who are in the public eye."
The jungle comeback therefore came at a good time for Loth. Because the money was "tempting", the TV celebrity admitted. "But it's also about securing my future. I don't want to end up on the street when I'm old."
In addition, it should not be forgotten that "some of the fee goes to the tax office", Loth admitted in conclusion. However, the 51-year-old did not want to reveal how high the fee for the "Legends" jungle is ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
