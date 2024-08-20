"Are so psycho"
Frustration & dispute: Thick air in the “Legends” jungle
The celebrities in the RTL jungle camp may not have a whole week behind them yet - but on day five, the nerves in the camp are already on edge. The episode broadcast on the RTL+ streaming service on Monday once again did not involve any evictions, but it did offer plenty of drama.
In the fifth episode of the special season "Showdown of the Jungle Legends", there was once again a row between the female reality stars in particular. Giulia Siegel felt provoked by Daniela "Danni" Büchner and Kader Loth.
"They all go to the same loo"
They, in turn, were annoyed by the 49-year-old's quick-tempered nature (Büchner: "We all go to the same loo, so you don't have to pretend"). Elena Miras joined in the bickering and criticized Siegel for breaking the rules - she shared cigarettes with her fellow campers, which is not allowed.
Hanka Rackwitz had a bad dream and made all the participants feel it. And Georgina Fleur ended up crying because she felt underestimated by everyone else. "They get me down in the early morning. They're so psycho," she complained, sobbing.
No treats for "legends"
The first treasure hunt of the season also failed to lift the campers' spirits. First, reality star Loth and presenter Mola Adebisi got hold of the coveted treasure chest in a fishing game.
However, the RTL "legends" were wrong in the final math problem ("How many minutes does a week have?"), which was set for the whole camp. So there were no treats for the group, instead they had to rely on the outcome of the jungle test for calorie replenishment.
Challenging test
The test of the day, entitled "Verzwei-Felswand", combined several classic jungle camp challenges: Height, disgust, dexterity and teamwork under stress.
The 32-year-old Miras, who had previously complained about her fear of heights, trembled as she climbed up a rock face and had to collect stars hidden in holes. Team-mate Thorsten Legat used a pulley to bring the coveted stars down - while the 55-year-old's head was stuck in a cage full of corn snakes. In the demanding test, both were highly concentrated and collected four stars.
"Legends" jungle for the anniversary
The new "Ich bin ein Star" season is a special edition to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, with South Africa as the setting. All of the "legends", as RTL calls the participants, have already been around the fire in previous seasons. The first season of the German jungle camp was broadcast in 2004.
