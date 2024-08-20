Targeting sleep disorders and separation anxiety

"Focusing much more on health"

Classic GPS tracking will continue to be offered, but will take a back seat. "We are focusing much more on health, but we are not a medical product," emphasizes the Mühlviertler. What does that mean in concrete terms? "We check whether the animal wakes up more often than normal and then inform the owner that something has changed - a kind of early warning system," explains Hurnaus. In addition, the barking is now also analyzed, which in turn allows conclusions to be drawn about separation anxiety. "We simply want to be an all-round package," emphasize the tractive bosses.