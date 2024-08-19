Pilnacek case
Secret recording: proceedings discontinued
A year ago, the once most powerful judicial official was secretly recorded when he complained about ÖVP politicians who wanted him to intervene in proceedings. The investigation against the man who made the recording was closed.
On July 28, 2023, a momentous meeting took place in a pub in the center of Vienna. Ex-head of the justice section Christian Pilnacek complained to acquaintances about the ÖVP, which had tried to force him to intervene in proceedings or prevent house searches. The conversation was recorded on a cell phone by someone present and later leaked to the "Krone" newspaper.
Following the publication of the tapes after Pilnacek's death, not only was there an investigation commission under corruption hunter Martin Kreutner, but investigations were also launched. Including against the man who had secretly recorded Pilnacek. The enterprising entrepreneur Christian Mattura. The proceedings have now been dropped by the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
"Didn't want it to go to waste"
It was about Section 120 of the Criminal Code ("misuse of wiretaps"). This is an enabling offense, meaning that the consent of the person concerned is required for the investigation. Pilnacek was unable to do this due to his death, but another unknowingly recorded person initially granted permission. Wolfgang Rauball, a German entrepreneur and a kind of paternal friend of Pilnacek. However, he withdrew his authorization.
"I think I've done enough with this"
Hence the discontinuation of the proceedings. "I gave the authorization because I didn't want the matter surrounding the serious allegations to fizzle out," the industrialist told the "Krone" newspaper. However, he then testified a total of four times. "Including four hours at the Kreutner Commission. I think I've done enough with that."
Mattura is satisfied and considers it "right" to have made the recording and passed it on. This can be seen in the findings of the Kreutner Commission, which revealed serious shortcomings in parts of the justice system and also found political influence on the justice system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
