Protest on the main square

Protest against eastern bypass after tree house demolition

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 16:00

The protest camp of opponents of the planned Wiener Neustadt eastern bypass in the Fischa-Au may have been cleared, but resistance to the road construction project has not been broken. Activists even wanted to erect their tree house again.

comment0 Kommentare

Although the start of construction is apparently imminent, opponents of the Wiener Neustadt eastern bypass are apparently hoping to avert the road construction project. Before the weekend, the police had cleared the protest camp in the Fischa-Au near Lichtenwörth.

Fierce verbal battles
This also led to heated political statements. "The city government in Wiener Neustadt can't move fast enough to sacrifice living space to asphalt against all reason," commented Helga Krismer, regional spokesperson for the Green Party, on the eviction of the protest camp: "People won't be driven away that easily!"

She was proved right. Because the very next day, activists returned and tried to pull the demolished tree house back up. Once again, the police intervened. Regional Transport Councillor Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) spoke of "masked people who had illegally entered the property". The ÖVP also criticized the approach of the project opponents (see quote).

Zitat Icon

Law must remain law. The militant opponents of the eastern bypass and their political representatives must also take note of this.

(Bild: VPNÖ)

Matthias Zauner, Klubobmann der ÖVP im Wiener Neustädter Gemeinderat.

Bild: VPNÖ

Slogans in front of the town hall
But they will not let up. On Sunday, hundreds of opponents of the eastern bypass gathered on Wiener Neustadt's main square, demonstrated with banners in front of the town hall and demanded: "Late, but still, the governor should cancel this absurd project!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

