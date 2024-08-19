Focus on ice hockey
Zeller pull out all the stops for the team
Pinzgau's ice hockey Tigers can also look forward to the Bader squad in 2025 - as part of the camp, a test match against Germany is to be played again in the mountain town. The national team currently has the Olympic qualifying tournament in Bratislava to look forward to - eight Salzburg Bulls are taking part.
Regardless of whether the training camp guests Zug and Kassel or the Salute fighters ZSC Lions and Växjö Lakers (winners of the premiere appearance): Zell is on everyone's lips as a field hockey town that plays all the pieces.
Even with the national team, which played its first international match in 28 years this spring. Which should not remain a one-day wonder. That's why the team from Zell pulled out all the stops when it became clear that team boss Bader had marked the week in the 2025 calendar for the Zell camp, including another game against Germany (April 24), which also includes the traditional youth tournament, the World Tournament.
"Everyone is pulling together. We're already on a very good path and will be able to do both," said Patrick Schwarz, whose Zeller Eisbären will also vacate their dressing room for the team, reporting on very positive talks with Bader at Salute.
After Salzburg will continue to draw on the 4:2 victory in the "can" duel for third place against Munich. Kickert, Schneider, Raffl, Nissner, Huber, Wukovits, Thaler, Stapelfeldt will take the momentum with them to today's team meeting in Graz - keyword Olympic qualification.
